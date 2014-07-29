Jonathan Ogden

Goodness gracious!

Jonathan Ogden
Jonathan Ogden
  • Save
Goodness gracious! lettering hand photography
Download color palette

Playing around with hand lettering. This was using some cheapo felt tips that actually do an ok job! I'm using them for practise before I officially level up to the brush pen which turned out to be pretty tricky!

I took the photo too, from my trip to the Czech Republic with the band.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Jonathan Ogden
Jonathan Ogden

More by Jonathan Ogden

View profile
    • Like