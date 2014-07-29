Visual Jams
80 Years

Visual Jams
Nova Creative
Visual Jams for Nova Creative
80 Years logo type water reflection anniversary
Working on a fun little anniversary logo for a water equipment service company.

Check out the 2x and let me know your thoughts so far. Thanks, as usual guys! :)

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
