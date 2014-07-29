Aziz Firat

Fnatic 13/14 Jersey

Some months ago I've worked with the guys at Fnatic on their new jersey for 2013/2014. We worked closely to refresh the brand and make a clean jersey for the new season.

You can have a look at the project on my site.

- A.

