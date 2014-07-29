Anfisa

Fruits and vegetables icons

Anfisa
Anfisa
  • Save
Fruits and vegetables icons food icon illustration color restaurant fruit meal fresh vector vegetable
Download color palette

My first shot on Dribbble:)
This is part of a set of icons on "Food" theme I'm working on and plan to update in the future. More yummy in my portfolio on shutterstock. Contributor name is anfisa focusova. Welcome!)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Anfisa
Anfisa

More by Anfisa

View profile
    • Like