Four Twelve Ministries

Four Twelve Ministries
This is a rejected logo for a local church youth ministry. The name comes from 1 Timothy 4:12 " Let no one despise you for your youth, but set the believers an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity." The water is intended to be reminiscent of postage stamps markings from Timothy's letters.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
