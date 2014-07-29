collaboration

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I worked with the talented @Jeremy Booth on this project for the Forecastle Music Festival in Louisville KY. We ended up doing a total redesign but I liked this initial sketch. PS we were given the quote "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul" . I personally do not stand behind that statement. I am glad to not be the one in control when the waves come crashing