collaboration ship sail waves lettering illustration pencil grid
I worked with the talented @Jeremy Booth on this project for the Forecastle Music Festival in Louisville KY. We ended up doing a total redesign but I liked this initial sketch. PS we were given the quote "I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul" . I personally do not stand behind that statement. I am glad to not be the one in control when the waves come crashing

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
