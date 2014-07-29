Lauren Griffin

Sackwear Lockups

I had the privilege of creating some graphics for Sackwear's new site, which launched yesterday. These are a few lockups used on the home page's sliders.

Check it out here: http://www.sackwear.com/

Site design by my awesome boss @Tim McGrath

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
