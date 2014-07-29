Tessah Heckbert

Flattened KNCTR App

Flattened KNCTR App wip flat app desktop digital design minimal phone social media video knctr web
A minimal flattened version of the KNCTR app with a few modifications for design purposes. Check out the real app at http://knctr.com

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
