Mike S Harder Thirstydragonsm

Mike S Harder Thirstydragonsm packaging illustration graphicdesign
Mike's Harder new dragonfruit can design. Given the natural habitat of the fruit I used tribal design as an influence for my illustration.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
