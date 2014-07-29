Javier Fadul

Spiral Pattern Puzzle

Spiral Pattern Puzzle algorithm processing puzzle materials laser product
Another design iteration on the puzzle concept I have been exploring. the texture pattern is algorithmically designed, and the puzzle pieces are a combination of organic shapes that emerge from interfering waves and hexagons.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
