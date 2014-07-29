Theme Armada

design is icons flat ui web design
To us, design is all about being clever and thinking outside the box. Sometimes it's hard work but the challenge is what makes it all worth it.

We created this concept using the FontAwesome icon set. We include these icons in almost every one of our web projects so it was just fitting for us to use them.

Thanks for putting on this competition! Hope you all enjoy....

Rebound of
Design is… (Official Shopify + Dribbble Playoff)
By Shopify
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
