Winston Scully

Specialize Blog

Winston Scully
Winston Scully
  • Save
Specialize Blog hand lettering lettering typography freelance sketch specialize script micron
Download color palette

Specialize. Invest time in one thing, and get really good at it. Curate what you share, because what you share is what people will be attracted to. They will hire you for the skill you are projecting. Read the full blog post at: http://wscully.com/blog/specialize-diversity-vs-singularity/

Winston Scully
Winston Scully

More by Winston Scully

View profile
    • Like