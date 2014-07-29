Joe Pacal

Empire Media logo
This piece of branding got me drafted to Dribbble. It dates back to 2011, but I still kinda like it. Let's talk about this all-new 'flat style'.

Funny thing is, the client chose to go with another concept from me in the end, half way through delivering the identity. :D

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
