Discovery Prototype + Fluid Framer

I built a library called Fluid Framer that extends the Framer.js prototyping tool to support fluid layouts and fixed positioning - here's an example of what you can build with it!

Check out the live demo (resize your browser to see the fluid layout at work): http://stakes.github.io/fluid-framer/prototype.framer/

Download the Fluid Framer extensions: http://stakes.github.io/fluid-framer/