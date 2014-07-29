Jay Stakelon

Discovery Prototype + Fluid Framer

I built a library called Fluid Framer that extends the Framer.js prototyping tool to support fluid layouts and fixed positioning - here's an example of what you can build with it!

Check out the live demo (resize your browser to see the fluid layout at work): http://stakes.github.io/fluid-framer/prototype.framer/

Download the Fluid Framer extensions: http://stakes.github.io/fluid-framer/

Rebound of
(Old) Discover Page Mock-up
By Sean Crebbs
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
