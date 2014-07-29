Taylor Cohron

HAL Tribute

hal 9000 2001 space odyssey
After finding this gem I decided to embark on making some tribute wallpapers, based off the many screens of the HAL 9000. Here's the first go, I'll be making more and tweaking them.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
