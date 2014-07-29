30two (Duncan Rynehart)

AE Logo Sketch 02

AE Logo Sketch 02
I want to create an iconic symbol that can be used to represent the company when space is limited. I'm working on an abstract A and E using a water drop (Aqua) and a leaf (Enviro).

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
