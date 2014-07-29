Alex Wright

Design Is Freedom

design freedom
To me, design is the ultimate freedom. As a front-end developer, I can let myself escape into the unlimited world of pixels where there are no limits. The only limitation is my own imagination, which is oh-so-freeing, especially after optimizing a website for IE

Rebound of
Design is… (Official Shopify + Dribbble Playoff)
By Shopify
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Making the web snappy and delightful
