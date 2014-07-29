Emelyn
Bloc

Launching our Swift online tutorial

Emelyn
Bloc
Emelyn for Bloc
  • Save
Launching our Swift online tutorial swift bloc ios tetris game tetris app puzzle game learn swift
Download color palette

Our course director Stan wrote a wonderful book about learning the basics of Swift by building a Tetris game. I'm excited to dig in and learn it myself!

Check out the work I did for the landing page here — including some animated goodness! https://www.bloc.io/swiftris-build-your-first-ios-game-with-swift

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Bloc
Bloc

More by Bloc

View profile
    • Like