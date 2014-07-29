Brandon Escalante

Personal Logo Updated

logo monogram
Here we are a year later with an update on my personal logo!

p.s. anyone know why my 200x150 view of this is blurry? I had to nudge this logo 2px to the right and down to get the 400x300 version to not blur, and I guess I messed something up! Tips?

Rebound of
Final Personal Logo
By Brandon Escalante
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
