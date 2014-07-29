Letterhead Fonts

Design by Chuck Davis

LHF Handyman from Patrick Kalange, is a fresh take on 1940's traditional Gothic sign lettering. This handsome font set includes a regular and a lined convex version, handy for logos, signs, and poster work.

Download at: http://www.letterheadfonts.com/fonts/handyman.php

