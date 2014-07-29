Pelin Kenez

Persona Illustrations

persona character illustration
These are some of the illustrations I made for our product, Raven. They represent our target audience, who are mostly designers, developers and the big bosses - check it out ! :) https://getraven.io

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
