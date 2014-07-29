Hare & Fowl

Trending designs to inspire you
My new insta-series. "Linear Duos"
http://instagram.com/p/rA5qemPpt3
It's been a while since my last instagram series and after my "Letterology Series" [acevvvedo.com/abc123] I've been itching to challenge myself with another.
A few weeks ago, I was watching an old tv show and noticed how distinct the colors were. I wondered if anyone could guess the characters based solely on color lines as reference. I did a few lines and used the characters color palette. Came out neat so I kept illustrating some more.
So this week I decided to upload them (one every afternoon) and let you guess the characters on Instagram. Some easy, others not so much. I'll have a little gift for the first person to answer all 9 of them correctly. Lez do it!