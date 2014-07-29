Extre Mile T-Shirt on Knative Co.

Eliza Hack

Friends! Knative Co. has chosen one of Motivational Monday’s pieces to print on a t-shirt. The great thing about Knative is they print locally!

Need 20 shirts sold to get them produced! Let’s do it!

They have both women’s and men’s shirts. Order one today!

www.knative.co/campaigns/eliza_cerdeiros

