Joe Blau

Onboarding Composition

Joe Blau
Joe Blau
  • Save
Onboarding Composition line birds house tesla trees clouds bicycle mailbox sunset contemporary gradient furniture
Download color palette

I created this composition to help with the user on-boarding process of an app. This composition is split up into 6 pages with parallax and fade animations. The story takes you though using the smart lights from dusk until dawn.

2e63f4968ff630b235f4175f48a53af3
Rebound of
House
By Leon Orsa
Joe Blau
Joe Blau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joe Blau

View profile
    • Like