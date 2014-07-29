Brandon Makes

Course Wordmark

Brandon Makes
Brandon Makes
  • Save
Course Wordmark course made by course identity wordmark brand brandon makes ben wallace
Download color palette

Yesterday, @Ben Wallace and I launched our new design studio, @Course. Here is a closer look at the wordmark created for the brand. Based off of a typeface, with a few custom characters.

Check out more of the brand at madebycourse.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Brandon Makes
Brandon Makes

More by Brandon Makes

View profile
    • Like