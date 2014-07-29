Joe Blau

Bulb Logo

Joe Blau
Joe Blau
  • Save
Bulb Logo color rainbow bulb logo ios line smart lights iot
Download color palette

Working on an iOS application logo for lighting. This is a concept logo for the application which interacts with colored LED smart lights.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Joe Blau
Joe Blau
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joe Blau

View profile
    • Like