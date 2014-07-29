Azul Airlines -iPhone app

Rico Monteiro

Azul is one of the biggest brazilian airlines.
Unfortunately the app doesn’t allow to the users to book a flight and buy airline tickets.
This project is a concept of a full experience for passengers from Azul.

Full project: http://bit.ly/1o99r8A

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
