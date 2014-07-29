The Dyrt - Search Results

Trending designs to inspire you
the final piece of work i did for "the dyrt", an online community and search engine for campers and adventurers. this search results page was meant to be minimal, and have a focus on the results in a very clear and straight-forward manner.
it's a bit different from the rest of the site (lacks big photos and a more centered design), but they preferred the different feel for this page.
http://thedyrt.com/campgrounds?filter%5Bstate%5D=OR
cheers,