Kyle Lambert

Pancake

Kyle Lambert
Kyle Lambert
  • Save
Pancake logo illustration pancake food
Download color palette

Just a quick logo I created for an internal App we built at Olark. We use Trello internally for project management so we built an app "Pancake" through Trello's API that gives us a better global view of what everyone has on their plate.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Kyle Lambert
Kyle Lambert

More by Kyle Lambert

View profile
    • Like