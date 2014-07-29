Nikola Tesla Type Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
School project: each student picked a person from history, living or dead, and created a two-sided typography poster that chronicles that person's life and achievements. The main inspiration is his electrical diagrams. The colored circular bands spell his name (eng. and cryllic).