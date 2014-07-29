Thomas Hatfield

Nikola Tesla Type Poster

Nikola Tesla Type Poster
School project: each student picked a person from history, living or dead, and created a two-sided typography poster that chronicles that person's life and achievements. The main inspiration is his electrical diagrams. The colored circular bands spell his name (eng. and cryllic).

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
