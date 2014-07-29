Emily Mills

Design Is...

Design is a mustard seed. Design is a small thing compared to the whole world and all of its problems, initiatives, movements, occupations, cultures, people, etc. But, when design is nurtured, it grows and influences other areas. Design is a small thing but it can grow to help solve big problems.

Rebound of
Design is… (Official Shopify + Dribbble Playoff)
By Shopify
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
