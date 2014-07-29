Nicole Cleary (Barker)

Website Icon Rollovers
These are some of the fun icon rollovers I worked on for my portfolio website http://nmbdesigner.com The most time consuming by far was the bezier curve icon in the top left, but it was a labor of love. All were created using the tools in Photoshop CS6.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
