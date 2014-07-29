P&Co Homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
I'm excited to announce that the new P&Co site will be going live on Friday.
It's been a long journey, as the brand is growing & developing so quickly, we've been trying to keep up with things to make the site as future proof as possible. We're really happy with the final outcome & can't wait to launch!
Crafted @adaptable.