Dave Riensche

Google Maps Sketch 3 assets

Dave Riensche
Dave Riensche
  • Save
Google Maps Sketch 3 assets sketch 3 google maps vector pin
Download color palette

I redrew many of the common Google Maps assets for my own use in Sketch 3. You are welcome to them: http://ge.tt/3Yqsrdp1/v/0?c

All vector, except for the terrain textures of course.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Dave Riensche
Dave Riensche

More by Dave Riensche

View profile
    • Like