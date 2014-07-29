Google Wallet for Android Wear

Trending designs to inspire you
This is how I think the Google Wallet Android Wear app should work. I think it should be simple and easy. And if you used a custom barcode almost any checkout station could use it.
You scan it. Choose debit or credit on the keypad at the register. Sign or enter pin. Done.
What do you think?