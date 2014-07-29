ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ

Timeline Gif

ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
Hire Me
  • Save
Timeline Gif motion web design design ux timeline illustration prototype brand
Download color palette

more parts and pieces for my upcoming website. I'm currently playing with when and how to use gifs on the site and when to use css. Just some poking around.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
Freelance studio with aspirations of world domination
Hire Me

More by ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ

View profile
    • Like