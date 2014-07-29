Fabio Basile

Weed Selector

Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile
  • Save
Weed Selector weed iphone ios ui ux design legal cannabis ae animation after effects animated
Download color palette

Continuing with the weed app I have been working on a possible units selector, with pre-filled quantity fields. Make it easier for the stoners :P

Get high!

Follow me on Twitter ↬

Weed
Rebound of
Weed delivery service
By Fabio Basile
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Fabio Basile
Fabio Basile

More by Fabio Basile

View profile
    • Like