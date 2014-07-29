Miller High Life - Harley Davidson

Trending designs to inspire you
I just posted a time lapse video of the artwork created for the Miller High Life project. This campaign is coming to a close and wanted share the process of inking my illustration. Such a great project and happy to have been a part of it!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z17B_zyha9c&feature=youtu.be