Drew Watts

Design 01

Drew Watts
Drew Watts
  • Save
Design 01 simple black apple design
Download color palette

Never being satisfied means we as designers are always seeking to make the world a more functional and beautiful place. This concept is expressed through a parody of the apple icon.

69ad545dae0c2da341b7e0233b0fb7c4
Rebound of
Design is… (Official Shopify + Dribbble Playoff)
By Shopify
View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Drew Watts
Drew Watts

More by Drew Watts

View profile
    • Like