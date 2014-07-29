Todd Hamilton

Walk Cycle in Framer.js

Made a walk cycle in Framer.js using states. Turned out to be a fun little experiment.

You can grab the sample project here.

Or checkout the live version.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
