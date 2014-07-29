JibJab Branding

Bill Kenney
A look at @Matt Yow getting down and dirty on the JibJab rebranding process. Edits on top of edits :) We both spent many many hours on the smallest changes to each letter, orientations, curvature etc. The full release should be in just a couple months.

Needless to say we are pretty damn excited!

*props to @alicjacolon for the awesome photo documentary of the project.

Full case study:
http://focuslabllc.com/our-work/jibjab
Looking for branding help? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us hello@focuslabllc.com

