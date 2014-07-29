Jason Krieger

August 2014

August 2014
Something a bit more abstract for August. Photo element shot with a Sony A7, Manhattan via Brooklyn rooftop. Extra photoshop goodness.

Download now for desktop, mobile and tablet (with and without calendar dates): kriegs.net. Now available in MB Retina and iPad Retina resolutions!

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
