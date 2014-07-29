Showreel video! Coolhouse Labs 6-week sneak peek

These are just stills, FULL VIDEO HERE: http://isaacpvl.com/showreel

So I made this before my trip to NYC last week. It showcases some of the design work done during the first 6 weeks of the Coolhouse Labs summer startup accelerator program.

Most of my efforts went into the first 4 startups in the reel, since the others are much less dependent on design to scale. Even if there's not much to show visually on some though, I included them all as this was shown to our investors (with the instrumental version of the song! :P)

Credit to Jake Welchert and the Coolhouse design interns for their great work on things both in and out of this reel.