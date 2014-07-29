Isa Paavola

Showreel video! Coolhouse Labs 6-week sneak peek

Isa Paavola
Isa Paavola
Hire Me
  • Save
Showreel video! Coolhouse Labs 6-week sneak peek showreel reel accelerator video animation gif startups
Download color palette

These are just stills, FULL VIDEO HERE: http://isaacpvl.com/showreel

So I made this before my trip to NYC last week. It showcases some of the design work done during the first 6 weeks of the Coolhouse Labs summer startup accelerator program.

Most of my efforts went into the first 4 startups in the reel, since the others are much less dependent on design to scale. Even if there's not much to show visually on some though, I included them all as this was shown to our investors (with the instrumental version of the song! :P)

Credit to Jake Welchert and the Coolhouse design interns for their great work on things both in and out of this reel.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Isa Paavola
Isa Paavola
unique, lovely design work that you don't see every day 💕✨✨
Hire Me

More by Isa Paavola

View profile
    • Like