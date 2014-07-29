Showreel video! Coolhouse Labs 6-week sneak peek

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These are just stills, FULL VIDEO HERE: http://isaacpvl.com/showreel
So I made this before my trip to NYC last week. It showcases some of the design work done during the first 6 weeks of the Coolhouse Labs summer startup accelerator program.
Most of my efforts went into the first 4 startups in the reel, since the others are much less dependent on design to scale. Even if there's not much to show visually on some though, I included them all as this was shown to our investors (with the instrumental version of the song! :P)
Credit to Jake Welchert and the Coolhouse design interns for their great work on things both in and out of this reel.