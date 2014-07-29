West Texas Youth Fastpitch Association (WTYFA) - Horizontal

Logo for the new WTYFA http://www.wtyfa.com.

We started this association for the youth Fastpitch players in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle only, not for fame or for fortune, but for the girls. The girls deserve a chance to have an association where they can truly showcase their skills, and learn from their mistakes. We want all of our players, parents and coaches to help us make this the best and most successful association in Amarillo.

The coaches that choose to participate in our association, league and in our tournaments will help influence the decisions that are made. After all, this is your association to play, we are just here to make sure the girls have a place to call HOME.