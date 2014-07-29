Allan Peters

Design is an Opportunity to Save Our Planet

As designers, we control the power to communicate to the masses. Please make your design decisions with care. Choose recycled papers. Suggest eco friendly solutions to your clients. Make a difference. Our planet needs to be respected.

Jul 29, 2014
Allan Peters

