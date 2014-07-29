Design is an Opportunity to Save Our Planet

Trending designs to inspire you
As designers, we control the power to communicate to the masses. Please make your design decisions with care. Choose recycled papers. Suggest eco friendly solutions to your clients. Make a difference. Our planet needs to be respected.