Good for Sale
Kirk! Wallace

Knife n Pepper Animated

Knife n Pepper Animated

Pizza Ingredients 16x20" Art Print

Pizza Ingredients 16x20" Art Print

@Latham Arnott and I teamed up quickly to make the knife come to life. Naturally he took care of all the animation all I had to do was send over source files. Thoroughly impressed with the result and all of his work which I recommend checking out :)

Really phenomenal what you motion dudes can do to bring stuff to life. I wanted to share our team up with you guys.

Inspiring me to learn this sort of stuff asap!

Pepper textures test still
Rebound of
Pepper Textures Test
By Kirk! Wallace
Posted on Jul 29, 2014
Kirk! Wallace
Constantly Comissioned Independent Commercial Art Studio. 🌙
