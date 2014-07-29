Luke Babb

Luke Babb
Luke Babb
Knoda Profile prediction ui ux mobile iphone android profile ios apps facebook twitter stats
Refreshed user profile went live last week. Emphasis on all-important stats and quick connect to social media.

To see the full update, download on
iOS, Android, also check us out on web.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
