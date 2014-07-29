Frank Scott Krueger

Acorn Photo Flow, iOS 7

Acorn Photo Flow, iOS 7 ios 7 flat design app ui ux photo social network acorn
Just finished up the photo flow for the app I'm working on, called Acorn. I would appreciate any comments, critiques, or thoughts that would help improve the design!

Acorn is an app that allows you to tie messages and photos to physical locations. These messages (called "acorns") can only be triggered and read when you're nearby.

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
