Design is pretty damn sweet

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Shopify and Dribbble have teamed up for a rebound challenge that asks designers to define what design is to them. Check out https://dribbble.com/shots/1650934-Design-is-Official-Shopify-Dribbble-Playoff for all the details.
Check out my process as well