Beat-generator

Here's a little music app that makes beats using the builtin gyro. I went for extreme simplicity with this one, as most music apps tend to recreate the physical look and feel of instruments that they are imitating. So I tried departing from that way of thinking. Purple is also extremely underused, so hey, gave it a swing!

Posted on Jul 29, 2014
