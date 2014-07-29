Beat-generator

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's a little music app that makes beats using the builtin gyro. I went for extreme simplicity with this one, as most music apps tend to recreate the physical look and feel of instruments that they are imitating. So I tried departing from that way of thinking. Purple is also extremely underused, so hey, gave it a swing!